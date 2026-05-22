Hampshire pace bowler Manny Lumsden has signed his first professional contract with the club, penning a two-year deal.
Seventeen-year-old Lumsden was part of England’s under-19 World Cup squad that reached the final against India earlier this year. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets, with his best figures of five for 17 coming against New Zealand.
For Hampshire, Lumsden made his debut against Glamorgan in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup and took three wickets.
Lumsden said: “I’m incredibly pleased to sign on professional terms with Hampshire, I have learnt masses as part of the pathway and academy and loved being part of the squad last year.
“I owe so much to everyone who has aided my development, and I am excited to be part of the squad.”
Lumsden joined the Hampshire Academy in 2023 and featured in the Bunbury Festival the same year. Since then, he has taken 22 wickets in 15 matches for Hampshire’s second team and made his senior debut in August 2025.
He claimed six wickets in three One-Day Cup matches, claiming three for 64 on debut against Glamorgan as Hampshire went on to reach the final of the competition.
Hampshire head of player development Charlie Freeston said: “Manny is a hugely exciting fast bowler, and we’re delighted to award him a professional contract.
“He’s got huge potential which he showed last season with us in the One-Day Cup, but also in the under-19 World Cup where he was the leading wicket taker.
“We’re excited to see what he can do with the club over the next couple of years.”
Lumsden has played 18 times for England under-19s. He debuted for the Young Lions in an intra-squad match at Loughborough in 2025 and went on the tour to the West Indies last November.
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