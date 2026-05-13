Hampshire and England fast bowler Sonny Baker has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Utilita Bowl until the end of the 2028 season.
The 23-year-old joined the club in 2024 after starting his career at Somerset.
His first matches for Hampshire came in the 2024 Global Super League in Guyana, before he made his County Championship debut against Yorkshire at Utilita Bowl in 2025.
“Hampshire have been really good to me, not just the club as a whole but also the fans throughout the games have come to see me as one of their own which means a great deal to me,” said Baker.
“My main aims for this year were to earn the respect of the senior players by demonstrating more consistency in performance.
“I feel I’ve come a long way since last year, all thanks to the experiences I’ve had here. Long may it continue.”
In just his second red-ball match for the club, Baker picked up his maiden first-class five wicket haul, against Surrey at The Oval.
In the Vitality Blast, Baker claimed ten wickets in eight matches in 2025 as Hampshire Hawks reached the final of the men’s competition for a record 11th time.
Baker made his England ODI debut against South Africa at Headingley last summer, before making his England IT20 debut against Ireland at Malahide.
“Sonny has established himself as a key member of the team, and it has been great to witness his development over the course of his time with us,” said Hampshire director of cricket Giles White.
“He brings a fantastic outlook on life and has made the most of every opportunity, adding skill to complement his natural pace.
“He is fully committed, has an exceptional attitude, and we are delighted to have him as part of the setup.”
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