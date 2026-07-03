Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has been named in England’s 16-player ODI squad to take on India later this month.
The 36-year-old is currently featuring in the five-match IT20 series alongside fellow Rose and Crown team-mate Sonny Baker.
Dawson was part of England’s last ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, a series which the Three Lions won 2-1. His economy rate of under four runs per over, along with his four wickets, was key to the series win.
Dawson has featured in nine ODIs since his debut in 2016 and has claimed nine wickets.
His best figures of two for 48 came in his most recent match against Sri Lanka, which England won by 53 runs.
England squad for ODI series against India: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
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