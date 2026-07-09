Hampshire have signed all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice and batter Rishi Patel on all-format deals for the 2027 season.
Hudson-Prentice has spent the past five seasons back at boyhood club Sussex, playing a key role in their promotion from Division Two in 2024, after a three-year spell at Derbyshire.
“I’ve loved my time at Sussex,” said Hudson-Prentice.
“Playing for my boyhood club for the past five years has been an utter privilege, but I believe the time is right for a change.
“Hampshire is a big club and has got an exciting squad and group behind the scenes, and I’m really looking forward to working with Russell (Domingo) and the team over the next few years.”
Patel started his career at Essex before joining Leicestershire in 2021. The 27-year-old helped the Foxes win promotion last summer.
“I’m really looking forward to joining Hampshire when the winter comes around,” said Patel.
“The club is ambitious and highly successful, especially in white-ball cricket, and I hope I can contribute to success in all formats in my time at the club.
“I will be forever grateful to Leicestershire for the opportunity and support they have given me, but it feels that now is the right time for me to move on at this stage in my career.”
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rishi and Fynn to the club. They are experienced, high-quality players who will add strength to our squad.
“Rishi has established himself as a consistent run scorer at the top of the order and will strengthen our batting line-up.
“Fynn has been a reliable performer with the ball over a number of seasons and also provides significant depth with the bat.
“Together, they will add quality, experience and balance to the squad, and we look forward to seeing them at the Utilita Bowl next summer.”
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