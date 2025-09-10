Tilford launched a women’s softball team this season – and they have gone on to achieve a very successful first campaign.
In March, a plan was hatched in the Barley Mow to assemble a team of keen women who only knew each other through the school run and had never played cricket before.
After months of training, the team were entered into the Surrey West Smash It women’s softball league.
They played 12 matches in total, winning ten and finishing top of the league.
As a result, they were invited to play in the Surrey women’s softball finals day at Farncombe against the other divisional league winners to decide which team were Surrey champions.
Expertly led by Anabell Brown, Tilford beat Reigate Priory in their first game and went on to beat Overton Park from Sutton in the final to be crowned Surrey champions and cap off a superb first season.
