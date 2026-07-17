Tilford Green was filled with the sound of leather on willow as the annual exhibition cricket match between a Tilford XI and a Mubarak Mosque XI returned for its fifth consecutive year.
Organised by the Mubarak Mosque in conjunction with Tilford Cricket Club, the fixture has become a popular feature of the village calendar, bringing together the community for an evening of sport, conversation and friendship.
This year's match proved to be a thrilling contest. The Tilford XI won the toss and elected to bat first, posting an impressive 179 runs from their 20 overs.
The Mubarak Mosque XI mounted a spirited chase, finishing on 172 after being bowled out in the final over, leaving Tilford victorious by just seven runs. It was Tilford's third win in the five-match series.
The Mubarak Mosque XI's Ijaz Tahir was named man-of-the-match after a fine innings of 50 runs that kept the outcome in doubt until the closing stages.
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