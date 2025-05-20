Waverley crashed to an emphatic 102-run defeat at Dummer on Sunday.
Pravesh Kaushik (two for 29) took an early wicket for Waverley when Jack Ballard holed out to Toby Elborough.
Mark Barden (27) and Dan Pearce (80) put on 86 for Dummer before Pete Ballard (67) carried on the good work.
Waverley toiled in the heat, and Harry Ryder (19), Sushant Jadhav (18) and Dave Prickett (12) all added valuable runs as Dummer scored 260 for six.
Waverley’s Marcus Carmichael (29) and Adrian Day (13) put on 57 for the first wicket, but from that point wickets fell regularly to Mat Vickery (three for 26), Jack Ballard (two for 16) and Aiden Day (two for 36).
Sam Tempest (22) and Aiden Upward (17) got into double figures, and Waverley skipper Elborough managed to carve out 33, but the damage had already been done and Waverley finished on 158 for nine.