Alton Cycling Club held their 2025 hill climb on the challenging Brockham Hill Lane which leads north out of Holybourne.
A deceptively easy start quickly turned into a steep 12.8 per cent gradient which only got slightly easier towards the top.
The event is an open time trial and attracted some very fast cyclists. Michael Henderson from Oxford University Cycling Club won the competition, with Archie Wright from Southampton University Cycling Club finishing second and Harry Johnson from VC St Raphael finishing third.
The women’s open competition was won by Alton Cycling Club’s Lucy Elliott, with Lucy Gray finishing second and Alton Cycling Club’s Sarah Williams finishing third.
Elliott also won Alton Cycling Club’s handicap event, with Simon Potter finishing second and James Allen finishing third.
Anyone who would like more information on Alton Cycling Club should visit the club’s website at: www.altoncyclingclub.org for further details.
