Alton Cycling Club will stage the fifth running of the Jim Woods Memorial Audax 100km event on Sunday, July 12.
Woods was a very popular Alton Cycling Club member who served for some years as the club’s publicity secretary. He died of a brain tumour in 2022 and is sadly missed by all that knew him.
This is the fifth year of this memorial event which has been a great success, attracting around 100 riders each year. The route is a picturesque ride out to the Test Valley with a coffee stop at the outdoor cafe at The Leckford Farm Shop.
For this year’s event, Alton Cycling Club have partnered with Cardiac Health, who are making their Chawton Park premises available as an event headquarters. Cardiac Health provide rehab facilities and support to victims of heart disease and cancer. Alton Cycling Club hope to raise around £1,000 for Cardiac Health.
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