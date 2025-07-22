Farnham Floorball Club’s Shooting Stars under-13 squad have retained their UK national title at the UK Floorball Championships in Cheltenham.
Facing off against opposition from across England and Scotland, the Farnham team went through the competition undefeated to collect the trophy for the second year in succession.
After winning all of their games early in the day, a draw in the last group game against Cotswold Wasps was enough to give the Shooting Stars the title.
In a day of strong team performances, there were individual awards for Farnham players Leons Maskalans and Nye Price, who were named top goalscorer and best netminder respectively.
On the same day, Farnham Fireballs performed creditably to finish as national runners-up in the under-16 and under-19 age groups. In each case the team put up a good showing all day but missed out in the final game against Scottish opponents Hawick Hawks.
Fireballs players were also among the individual honours, with Ossian Tibbert-Wykvliet being the leading goalscorer in the under-16 competition and Alex York leading the goalscoring in the under-19 category.
Farnham Floorball Club chairman Dean Smith said: “It was another terrific day of floorball, and it was great to see the under-13s retain their national championship.
“For the whole club this has been a successful year, with the under-16s and under-19s winning league titles and several of our players being selected to play for Great Britain under-19s earlier in the year.”
Farnham Floorball Club will return to training in September, with new players always welcome.
The club are looking for players – regardless of any previous experience – to be part of a growing and fun sport next season.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Floorball Club can contact the club by emailing [email protected] for further details.
