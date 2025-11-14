Farnham-based pickleball player Richard Love has achieved double gold at the Knotty’s English Nationals.
Love, the newly-appointed general manager at Hurlands Pickleball & Padel Club in Farnham, has completed a national triple crown, with his two titles at the 2025 Pickleball English Nationals adding to the national singles title he claimed earlier this year.
At the English Nationals, held at Bolton Arena, Love successfully defended the senior pro mixed doubles title with partner Anna Linton. The pair went undefeated through the tournament, overcoming Tracy Walker and Ian Marshall in the final with a controlled 11-1, 11-8 win.
Love then partnered with David Youngs to take gold in the men’s senior pro doubles, rounding off an outstanding year of domestic competition.
Love said: “To take three national titles in one season is something I’m incredibly proud of. The Nationals were tough, with a lot of depth in the field this year, but both partnerships worked really well. It’s been a brilliant season.”
More than 1,300 players competed across 57 events in what has become the UK’s most prestigious pickleball tournament, organised by Pickleball England.
Love joined Hurlands as general manager earlier this year. His success on court supports the club’s mission to deliver top-level facilities and coaching while keeping racquet sports accessible to all ages and backgrounds, when it opens in the new year.
“We’re thrilled for Richard,” said Sally Grace, one of Hurlands’ founders.
“To achieve a triple crown is an exceptional accomplishment. It sets a powerful example and reinforces the standards we’re working to build.”
With a flagship site in Farnham and plans to open further locations across the South East, Hurlands aims to be a regional hub for community sport and elite development.
Further announcements regarding new Hurlands sites are expected in the coming months.
