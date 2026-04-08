The under-17 reduced squads were divided into two male and two female teams. One under-17 female team reached the semi-finals and secured a strong fourth-place finish. Both under-17 male teams also reached the semi-finals, with one narrowly going out on penalties. Farnham players made their mark: Lois scored in the semi-final, Erin found the net in the friendlies, and Kyle added several goals across the tournament.