Farnham Roller Hockey Club sent ten outfield players and two goalkeepers to the yearly England Roller Hockey Easter camp in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal.
The first week brought together the under-15 and under-17 reduced England squads for an intense block of training, friendly fixtures and tournament preparation. Players were pushed through demanding sessions and faced strong Portuguese opposition, including CA Feira, FC Porto and A.D. Sanjoanense, gaining valuable experience against top youth teams.
The end-of-week tournament, which has steadily grown in reputation, attracted several Portuguese and Spanish clubs. England entered an under-15 team and a series of reduced-squad under-17 male and female teams. Among the under-15s were Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s Alfie, whose team came away with a well-earned tournament victory.
The under-17 reduced squads were divided into two male and two female teams. One under-17 female team reached the semi-finals and secured a strong fourth-place finish. Both under-17 male teams also reached the semi-finals, with one narrowly going out on penalties. Farnham players made their mark: Lois scored in the semi-final, Erin found the net in the friendlies, and Kyle added several goals across the tournament.
For the under-17s, the second week carried particular significance as England coaches move closer to selecting the final team for July’s European Championships. The reduced-squad players now await the upcoming announcement with anticipation.
For the second week, the next group of Farnham players joined the under-nine, under-11 and under-13s at their own Easter camp experience, ready for training, friendlies against Escola Livre, A.D Sanjoanese and FC Porto teams, and another end-of-week tournament. They follow in the footsteps of the older Farnham group.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.