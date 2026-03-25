Farnham Roller Hockey Club have completed a successful fundraising effort that will see their well-used goals resprayed and their training equipment improved.
The project brought together parents, players and supportive local businesses, including Transform Landscapes and Jewson.
The club’s goals, which are transported between venues each week, have naturally suffered wear over time.
Refurbishing them will extend their lifespan and ensure a better playing experience for the club’s growing membership.
Roller hockey continues to gain momentum across the UK, and Farnham continue to welcome new players.
The initiative was led by Linda Dabrowski, whose daughter is the club’s under-13 goalkeeper, and one of eight keepers currently training at Farnham. She was supported by parents who baked goodies, while young players enthusiastically ran the fundraising stall.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
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