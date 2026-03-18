Farnham Roller Hockey Club hosted a beginners' roller hockey tournament.
The event brought together satellite teams from across the area developed by Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club.
Five teams played a series of short matches throughout the afternoon, with several contests ending in draws and many decided by a single goal.
For many of the players it was their first time playing structured matches.
The tournament is part of a monthly series aimed at building more teams and establishing a new southern league.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club chairman Adam Collis said: “We’re trying to build something that gives every child, no matter their starting point, a chance to fall in love with the sport.
“Days like this show what’s possible when parents work together.”
Anyone who is interested in getting involved and would like more information on Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club should visit the club’s website at: www.skateclubs.org for further details.
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