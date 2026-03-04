Farnham Roller Hockey Club have announced the formation of an under-15/17 female squad.
The squad will join the Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (ECRHA) Female League to compete against teams from across the Eastern Counties, including Soham, ECU, King’s Lynn and Letchworth.
This is an exciting milestone for the club, as it is their second full female team. It reflects the growing strength of female hockey in Farnham and the club’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes.
The new team has been made possible thanks to the dedication and advocacy of Scott Wheeler, who championed the idea from the beginning and worked hard to make it a reality.
Wheeler, who will coach the new under-15/17 female team, said: “I’m excited to coach them and see them make the most of this opportunity.”
The squad’s first matches will take place in King’s Lynn on Sunday, March 29.
Comments
