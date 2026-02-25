Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s A team won the South Eastern Counties Seniors’ Roller Hockey League Two title in dramatic style after a superb performance at their home tournament at Farnham Leisure Centre.
After a challenging season, Farnham A had transitioned to the second league mid-season, joining Farnham B and facing them in competition.
In the opening match Farnham A beat Farnham’s B team 10-1. Toby Douglas scored 15 seconds in, with Jack Webber adding another goal a minute later. By half-time, Farnham A led 8-0.
In the second half, Farnham B tightened their defence. Goalkeeper Connor produced several fine saves. Just 20 seconds before the final whistle, Ashley Wood scored to get Farnham B on the scoreboard.
The second match saw Farnham B face a strong Herne Bay side who scored three minutes into the game. Despite earning a penalty midway in the first half, Farnham couldn’t convert and Herne Bay led 7-0 at half-time.
Farnham remained resilient and with 48 seconds left in the game, Harry Van-Walt scored his first goal of the season. The match ended 11-1.
The final match, pitting Herne Bay against Farnham A, was crucial for the league title. Farnham A needed a decisive win to secure it.
Webber scored 12 seconds into the game. A minute later, Kyle Piper added another goal to put Farnham 2-0 up.
Goals from Piper, Webber and Isaac Waller extended Farnham's lead to 6-0 by half-time.
Matthew Zarb-Cousin scored two minutes into the second half, while goalies Callum Piper and Hattie Ford made several key saves to deny Herne Bay.
A Herne Bay foul gave Farnham a penalty with ten seconds left, which Webber converted to seal Farnham’s win.
Farnham A finished first in the league, edging out Herne Bay by one goal.
Webber finished as the league’s top scorer, with Waller in joint-second place.
