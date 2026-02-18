Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-11s played their third round of South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association league tournament games in Herne Bay, delivering a commanding set of performances that extended their unbeaten run this season.
With a reduced squad and no substitutes available, the group showed remarkable energy and teamwork throughout the day. The team consisted of goalkeeper Freddy, captain Sienna, vice-captain Toby, Immy and Hugo.
Hugo, who is on loan from Plymouth, made his Farnham debut and made an immediate impact, scoring in every match and settling into the team’s rhythm with ease. This is especially impressive considering the distance he travels from Plymouth, which means his training with Farnham is limited to the sessions where he can combine academy commitments with club training.
Farnham opened the tournament with a strong 9-2 win against Maidstone, setting the tone early on with a sharp display. The momentum carried into their second match, where Farnham beat Invicta 9-3 in a game they controlled from start to finish. The final match was against enthusiastic hosts Herne Bay, who put in a good effort, but Farnham finished with a 12-2 win.
Six-year-old Freddy, the youngest player, produced several outstanding saves across the tournament. The outfield players Sienna, Toby, Immy and Hugo paced themselves well and maintained intensity despite the lack of substitutes. They head into their final tournament on Sunday, March 22, with momentum and the possibility of finishing top of the league.
Three of the under-11s will also be travelling to Portugal to attend an England Roller Hockey Camp in Feira, where they will train alongside players from across the country and play matches against Portuguese teams.
Anyone who wants more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
