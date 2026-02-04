Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s senior A and B teams faced each other in competition in their latest tournament.
The club’s senior teams include younger players, coaches, committee members, parents and long-serving volunteers.
The seniors range from 14-year-old Ourson to 59-year-old club chairman Adam Collis, and the players have taken different routes into the sport.
Farnham head coach Carlos Amaral has been skating since he was six, while under-15s coach Isaac Waller started playing when he was eight and aims to help young players avoid the mistakes he made.
Senior player and coach Glenn Douglas has been skating since he was nine, and won New Zealand’s first division with Hawke’s Bay. Under-17s coach and goalkeeper coach Callum Piper started hockey at 37 after a long break from skating.
Collis learned to skate at 46. He wants more children to discover roller hockey and has helped grow the club from a handful of players to eight teams.
Comments
