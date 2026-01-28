Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-13s have sealed the under-13 South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (SECRHA) league title.
The under-13s finished their season with a home tournament, where wins against Herne Bay United and Maidstone sealed an unbeaten campaign and officially confirmed Farnham as under-13 SECRHA league winners.
The team delivered some impressive performances throughout the season, winning all of their league matches.
This season was the team’s first season coached by Erin Lloyd and Lucy Wood – the youngest coaches at the club. Their dedication has been praised for nurturing team spirit and supporting every player – from developing talents to the more experienced members.
The team scored an impressive 132 goals this season, averaging more than 13 goals per match, while only conceding eight goals.
With another tournament pending for the remaining under-13 SECRHA teams to determine second place, Farnham players Felix, Annabel and Isco currently lead the goalscoring rankings. The squad also includes Eryn, Isabel, George, Ben and goalkeeper Sophia, the youngest team member at just nine years old.
Wood also competes for Farnham’s Female Premier League team, while Lloyd plays for Farnham’s under-17 and Female Premier League teams and has earned a place in the reduced under-17 England squad. Despite their busy schedules and impressive commitments, they still make time to coach and train the under-13s.
“We are immensely proud of the growth and commitment of our team,” said Lloyd and Wood. “The progress made throughout the season is a true reflection of their hard work and resilience and we are looking forward to continuing developing each player to reach their full potential.”
The under-13s now turn their attention to the national finals in King’s Lynn in June, where they will face the Eastern counties and Northern counties league winners.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club will host an under-17 tournament at Farnham Leisure Centre on Sunday, February 8.
