Four Farnham Roller Hockey Club players have been selected in the reduced England Roller Hockey under-17 squads for 2026.
Six Farnham players took part in the selection process, each demonstrating exceptional commitment and inspiring younger players across the club.
From this group, four have now earned places in the reduced squad which is a fine achievement in an extremely competitive pathway.
Kyle Piper has been selected for the male reduced squad, securing another opportunity to represent England on the international stage. Although he was selected last year, an injury prevented him from competing.
On the female side, Lois Bradshaw, Erin Lloyd and Sophie French have all been selected. It will be French’s first year if she progresses to the final team – she is currently on loan to Farnham’s Female Premier League team from Letchworth. All three bring valuable international experience: French has played Eurockey for Letchworth, while Bradshaw and Lloyd have two England caps from 2023 and 2024 and have competed in European tournaments such as Eurogirls, Eurockey and GoldenCat.
The selected athletes will take part in various training sessions and will travel to Portugal for a week-long training camp in April. After this, the squads will be reduced to the final ten players who will represent England at the European Championships, held in Portugal this July.
The European Championships are known for their high standards and the tournament is challenging. England have had some success, including winning the silver medal after defeating Italy at the 2023 WSE Women’s European under-17 Roller Hockey Championship.
As these young athletes continue through the remaining stages of the selection process, Farnham Roller Hockey Club will proudly continue supporting their hard work and development.
Anyone who wants more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/
