Farnham Roller Hockey Club were well represented at the yearly England Roller Hockey Christmas Camp.
The camp brought together more than 70 players across four days of national training in Cambridge, with Farnham represented by 12 players aged between six and 15, four coaches and a referee.
Despite the long travel, the Christmas festivities, and everything else competing for attention at this time of year, Farnham’s players found a way to end 2025 with one last flurry of roller hockey.
In the morning session, Farnham were represented by goalkeeper Freddy, Imogen, Eryn, Annabel and Alba.
The afternoon session featured Ourson, Kyle, Erin, Lois, Alfie, Max and Sophie, a Farnham Female Premier League player on loan from Letchworth. Annabel and Alba were also invited to join the afternoon sessions on days three and four to continue their development.
Farnham’s coaching team played an equally important role. Under-13s coach Erin and Sophie supported the morning group before joining the afternoon training. Under-17s coach and senior goalkeeper Callum and Female Premier League and senior goalkeeper Hattie led the goalkeeper coaching, while referee and under-11s Greg supported the camp as a referee for the matches.
Farnham also had a number of award winners at the camp, recognised by England development director Carlos Amaral and guest coach Vitor Pereira. In session one, Annabel and Imogen were both recognised as Player of the Day, while Alba received the Best Player of the Camp award. In session two, Ourson was awarded the Most Improved Player, marking the most progress from the previous camp.
Farnham’s players had a brilliant attitude throughout the four days. All Farnham Roller Hockey Club sessions – skating, beginner and club training – resume on Sundays at Farnham Leisure Centre as the club begin the new year with the same energy and commitment shown through to the end of 2025.
