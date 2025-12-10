Eight Farnham Roller Hockey Club players attended the most recent England Academy sessions, demonstrating their dedication to improving their skills in the broader national programme.
Under-11 player Immy, under-11 goalkeeper Freddie, under-13 goalkeeper Sophia, under-13 player Ben, under-15 player Marley, under-13 coach and under-17 and Female Premier League player Erin, Female Premier League player Sophie and senior B player Harry attended the sessions.
Held regularly in Soham, the monthly national training sessions and holiday camps see participation from up to around 15 Farnham players.
Farnham’s players value their attendance in the programme, which prepare players for regional league matches and potential selection at national levels.
The sessions also provide a way for coaches to assess skill levels and apply a grading system. Players are evaluated, allowing them to tailor training to individual needs while playing with players from all over the country that are at the same level.
As part of the England selection process, many Farnham players have had the chance to play for England. This year, Lois, Sophie, Erin, Ourson, Kyle and Max are participating in the selection squad process for 2025-26. Five out of 11 players from the south east region are Farnham players, alongside Sophie who is on loan to Farnham from the Eastern Counties.
The upcoming Christmas camp promises to be an exciting event. While Farnham’s players are able to access training at the club, the England Academy camps offer the chance for Farnham’s players to connect with other players from across the country and enhance their skills.
With so many Farnham players continuing to invest in the England Academy programme and local training, the future looks bright for the club.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/for further details.
