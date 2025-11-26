Farnham Roller Hockey Club's under-15s achieved back-to-back wins at the under-15 South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (SECRHA) league tournament at Herne Bay.
With coach Isaac Waller captaining the senior side at a tournament, the under-15s were led by under-13 coaches Lucy Wood and Erin Lloyd under the supervision of club chairman Adam Collis.
Despite having a limited squad, the players displayed excellent teamwork, communication and attitude throughout both games.
The first match against Maidstone saw Marley put Farnham on the scoreboard within two minutes, followed by goals from Annabel and Alba, leading to a 3-0 score at half-time. The second half saw no further goals, closing the match at 3-0.
Improvement was evident in Farnham’s subsequent match against Herne Bay, characterised by sharp passing, effective crosses and clinical finishing. It took until the tenth minute for Farnham to score their first goal, with Marley again finding the net to get things moving. Annabel’s goal, with one minute left on the first-half clock, secured a 2-0 lead at half-time.
In the second half, following heightened pressure and an early goal from Herne Bay, Farnham ramped up their intensity, resulting in a flurry of goals. Alba scored two goals, Annabel completed her hat-trick and Lucio scored in the final minute with a superb strike.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club's Senior A team hosted a SECRHA tournament for the top senior league.
Farnham’s tournament kicked off with a strong performance against Herne Bay, leading to a 9-3 victory. Key goals were scored by head coach Carlos Amaral, captain Isaac Waller, Jack Webber and Kyle Piper.
Farnham’s match against Invicta proved more challenging. The first half was end-to-end, ultimately ending in a 1-1 draw. The second half escalated in intensity and physicality as Invicta applied plenty of pressure, leading to a 10-3 loss for Farnham.
