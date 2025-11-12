Families gathered at Farnham Leisure Centre for an afternoon of fun, as Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club (SHRSC) hosted a lively junior roller hockey tournament.
SHRSC acts as a development hub affiliated to Farnham Roller Hockey Club, helping to grow the sport and seed new clubs across Surrey and Hampshire.
A total of 20 children, aged between six and 13, took part in the event. They were divided into five mixed teams, each playing a series of friendly matches against one another. From first-timers to more experienced players, every child had the chance to experience the sport.
Adding to the excitement were two goalkeepers from Farnham Roller Hockey Club, Sophia Dabrowski and Harvey Wroot, who played throughout the afternoon, giving every participant the opportunity to take their shot against experienced goalies.
This was the first in a new series of junior roller hockey tournaments organised by SHRSC. The events aim to give children of all abilities a chance to enjoy the sport, develop their skating skills, and make new friends.
The next tournament is already scheduled for Sunday, December 20, and the club are warmly inviting new players to come along and take part. Skates and sticks will be provided, so even those new to the sport can join in and give roller hockey a try.
“Roller hockey is a brilliant way for children to stay active, build confidence, and have fun,” said club chairman Adam Collis.
“We’re thrilled with how well the first event went and can’t wait to welcome even more players next time.”
For more information or to register for the next tournaments visit www.skateclubs.org. The club runs roller skating and roller hockey classes in several areas including Camberley, Dorking, Staines, Southsea, and at St Peter’s School in Wrecclesham.
By Linda Dabrowski
