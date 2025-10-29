Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-11s roller hockey team burst onto the competitive scene with a trio of thrilling wins.
For many of the young players it was their first taste of competitive action – and they all rose to the occasion.
With a final tally of 36 goals scored and just two conceded across the day, the young squad – comprising captain Sienna, vice-captain Max, Immy, Toby and goalkeeper Freddy – left their coach beaming with pride.
The day kicked off with five very excited players and they channelled that energy into a commanding 29-1 win against Herne Bay where every member of the team managed to score.
Team manager Charlotte said: “There was lots of really good passing and it was clear they had been training hard.”
Next up was a 5-0 triumph over Maidstone, followed by a nail-biter against Invicta. Farnham edged out a 2-1 win in their last match, with Max scoring the winning goal in the last 30 seconds.
Freddy – Farnham’s six-year-old goalkeeper – was kept busy and made a series of impressive saves to hold his own in goal despite being the youngest player on the rink.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club under-11s coach Gregory Ashley-Buck said: “I’m a very proud coach.
“The kids did exceptionally well, particularly in the last game as they played back-to-back games and were clearly shattered.
“They left the tournament with big smiles on their faces having had a great time and are looking forward to their next matches.”
The parental support was on show throughout the day for the under-11s, with lots of cheering and encouragement. The team produced strong, determined performances and enjoyed their first taste of competitive matches.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/for further details.
