Farnham Roller Hockey Club have announced the formation of their first-ever Female Premier League team.
The Female Premier League is a national competition where senior ladies compete against the best teams across the country.
The new female team at Farnham Roller Hockey Club is made up of talented players, including several who have previously represented England in international competitions.
The Farnham Roller Hockey Club Female Premier League squad includes: goalkeeper Hattie Ford, goalkeeper Courtney Wheeler, Erin Lloyd, Fari Safari, Hannah Sollars, Lelani Petzer, Lois Bradshaw, Lucy Collis, Lucy Wood, Skye Mitchell and Sophie French.
The formation of Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s Female Premier League team is also a personal achievement for two long-time advocates of women’s roller hockey and fathers of two of the squad members: team coach and Farnham Roller Hockey Club chairman Adam Collis, and the club’s head of referees Tony Sollars.
Collis and Sollars have championed the idea of a Farnham Female Premier League team for years, driven by a shared vision to create more opportunities for women in the sport – and for their daughters to compete at the highest level. They have played a pivotal role in making their dream a reality.
The Farnham Roller Hockey Club Female Premier League players already serve as influential role models for the club’s younger athletes, with two members also coaching the under-13 squad this season. Their participation in the Female Premier League adds another layer of inspiration, and each player in the squad has demonstrated their determination and commitment to the sport.
Farnham’s Female Premier League journey will kick off with their first match in Manningtree near Colchester on Sunday, November 2.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.