Two back-to-back battles tested Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-15s’ stamina and spirit in their first South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (SECRHA) league matches of the season.
Rising to the challenge they delivered two confident, hard-fought performances that showed their resilience and team work.
The first match against Invicta was a well-contested opener. Invicta, led by their experienced player Oscar, applied constant pressure, but Farnham’s defence stood firm. Harvey Wroot was outstanding in goal and made many crucial saves.
With five minutes left in the half, Farnham called a timeout – and it clearly worked. Annabel Page and Alba Suarez-Dorta came out firing, scoring less than a minute apart to take a deserved 2-0 lead. But Invicta hit back quickly, levelling it at 2-2 before the break.
Midway through the second half, Oscar added two more goals, putting Invicta ahead 4-2.
With little recovery time, Farnham went straight into their second match against HBU. Within 50 seconds, HBU had scored and by the five-minute mark, it was 4-0.
But Farnham didn’t back down. In the second half, Felix Clark struck within 15 seconds to make it 4-1 before HBU’s top scorer added another to make it 5-1.
Then came the turning point. Annabel made it 5-2, followed by another precise shot just 30 seconds later to make it 5-3. Felix followed up with a goal 30 seconds after that to make it 5-4. Finally, Annabel completed the comeback with a well-placed equaliser to make it 5-5.
The final minutes were tense and full of effort. Farnham pushed for the win, but the match ended as a gripping draw.
Coach Isaac Waller said: “I'm super impressed with everyone. The maturity, the teamwork and effort – everything was on point.
“Everyone played a great part and showed great performances. The season ahead looks promising – and competitive.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.