Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-13s took to the rink for their first South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association league tournament of the season.
Farnham faced Invicta and Herne Bay Two and delivered two impressive victories without conceding a goal. The team’s energy, focus and growing confidence were evident throughout both games. Despite being a young squad, with players as young as eight, they showed remarkable teamwork on the rink.
One of the youngest players, nine-year-old Sienna, made her competitive debut in this tournament and scored a hat-trick.
The match against Invicta was a first-time encounter, and Farnham didn’t know what to expect. Invicta’s goalie was new to the role but made Farnham work hard for their goals. Annabel, Felix and Isco’s goals secured the victory.
Herne Bay Two were a newly formed all-girls’ team, and they showed determination and fight until the last second. Every Farnham player scored, which was a great confidence booster for the young players.
The tournament also marked a new chapter for Farnham’s coaching team. For the first time, the under-13s were led by two young coaches who are players themselves. Fourteen-year-old Erin is an England international who currently plays in Farnham’s female Premier League and under-17 squads, while sixteen-year-old Lucy has long supported the club as player and assistant coach and continues to train with the senior team.
Reflecting on their debut as coaches, Erin and Lucy said: “We’re so happy to have the opportunity to coach this team and we’re focused on helping develop all our players into the best player they can be.
“We really enjoyed our first competitive games from the bench and we are looking forward to what’s ahead.”
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.