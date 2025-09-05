Farnham Roller Hockey Club have had a busy summer.
The club celebrated their 50th jubilee with a special event that brought together generations of players and friends.
Held at Farnham Maltings, the celebration welcomed the mayor and mayoress, along with Farnham Sports Council chairman David Gill – himself a former Southsea roller hockey player.
The event welcomed past and present players, parents, committee members, coaches and sponsors. Some had last taken to the rink nearly 40 years ago, while others continue the club’s story today.
On the European stage, Farnham players once again earned national call-ups this summer.
At the under-17 European Championships, Lois Bradshaw, Courtney Wheeler and Erin Lloyd represented England, with Bradshaw scoring a decisive goal to help secure a win.
Jack Webber also made an impact in the under-19s Euros, scoring in his first minute on the rink.
In the senior women’s national team, Hannah Sollars and Lucy Collis — both three-time England representatives — played side by side for the first time. It was a proud moment for their families and the club: Collis is the daughter of Farnham’s chairman, and Sollars the daughter of the head of referees.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club remains a true family club, where parents, siblings, and volunteers are actively involved on and off the rink.
Sunday training has resumed at Farnham Leisure Centre. Sessions are open to all ages and abilities. Learn to skate sessions are at 3.30pm, followed by try roller skating at 4.30pm, youth squad training at 5.30pm and the senior team at 7pm.
As Farnham Roller Hockey Club celebrates 50 years, the club are reaching out to former players and supporters.
Anyone who has worn the Farnham shirt or been involved with the club is warmly invited to reconnect by emailing [email protected]
