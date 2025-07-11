Three Farnham Roller Hockey Club players have been selected for England’s under-17 squad for the 2025 European Championships.
Lois Bradshaw, Courtney Wheeler and Erin Lloyd received national recognition after being key members of Farnham’s under-15 league-winning team.
Bradshaw said: “I was overjoyed when I found out I would get the chance to play for my country.
“I have been playing for about four-and-a half-years. I have had the most improvement over the past two years, with support from coaches and my family.
“I first got into the sport by going to a roller disco and seeing a poster about it. After I was intrigued and was begging to try it.
“I don’t think I would have been able to get anywhere near where I am today without Farnham Roller Hockey Club.”
Wheeler said: “Playing roller hockey is my favourite thing to do, so being picked to play for England, especially with some of my closest friends, is amazing.
“I started playing roller hockey almost three years ago as a rink player to help my fitness as a footballer.
“I was asked if I wanted to play in goal for one match and I loved it. After a while I quit football altogether and focused fully on roller hockey.
“I hope to continue being picked for England under-17s and eventually be able to play in the senior team, although that will be challenging as there is so much competition. It'll take a lot of hard work.”
Lloyd said: “I'm so excited that I've been selected.
“In the future, I hope to play in the senior female team and continue to compete.”
A fourth Farnham player, Kyle Piper, was also called up by England for the European Championships, but had to withdraw from the squad after suffering a hip fracture at the National League finals.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.