Farnham Roller Hockey Club have decided to set up a new under-11s team ahead of the upcoming season.
The under-11s will make their competitive debut as a team in Maidstone on Sunday, October 26.
This newly-formed age group marks an exciting step in the club’s commitment to grassroots development across the region.
With their shiny new kits and a team full of enthusiasm, they are all preparing for their first league matches on the rink against Maidstone, Herne Bay and Herne Bay United.
The under-11s lineup includes Freddy Ashley-Buck – the youngest team member at six years of age – along with Immy, Max, Sienna and Oscar. They are all eager to kick off their roller hockey journey.
Coach Greg Ashley-Buck, who leads the under-11s team, said: “It’s brilliant that we’ve been able to enter an under-11 team this season as it not only strengthens Farnham as a club across the region, it is also an excellent opportunity for our young players to develop from an early age.
“The new team had their first training session together as a team this week and were really enjoying themselves.
“Roller hockey is fast and fun and the team are buzzing for their first match.”
With the countdown to their debut match underway, Farnham’s youngest team are busy getting ready. Behind the scenes, parents and older players are just as excited as the under-11s themselves. They can’t wait for the day the team plays a home match, so they can cheer them on in person.
Anyone who is interested in having a go at roller hockey should get in touch with the club and email [email protected] for further information.
The club welcomes new players and offers support with equipment, skates, and coaching for all levels — including complete beginners.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.