Two talented Farnham Roller Hockey Club players, Lois Bradshaw and Sophie French, are set to represent the Ely & Chesterton United roller hockey team at the prestigious Eurockey under-15 female tournament in Spain.
This significant European tournament is often referred to as the Champions League of youth roller hockey and gathers elite club teams from across Europe.
Bradshaw is a pivotal player in Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-17, Senior B and Female Premier League squads, and this latest call up marks her third appearance at Eurockey.
Bradshaw also boasts international experience having represented England at various European Championships, including the under-17s in 2024 and 2025, Eurogirls 2024, and most recently when she captained the England under-15 team at the Youth GoldenCat competition in Catalonia.
French is currently on loan to Farnham from Letchworth for the Female Premier League squad. She too is no stranger to the competition, having just returned from the Eurockey under-17s competition, where she represented Letchworth.
French also travelled with the under-15 female Ely & Chesterton United team last year but unfortunately couldn’t play in the competition because of an injury. Nevertheless her presence proved invaluable as she supported and cheered her team-mates from the sidelines.
Bradshaw and French are both part of Farnham's newly launched Female Premier League team this season, where they aim to compete at the highest level domestically. Their participation at Eurockey and other European competitions highlights the growth of roller hockey in England and the increasing opportunities for female athletes on the European stage.
Live coverage of the Eurockey under-15 female tournament in Spain will be available to view on the Eurockey YouTube page.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.