Coached by club chairman Adam Collis, the team’s first match was against reigning champions Middlesborough. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw, but Skye Mitchell's close-range goal in the second half put Farnham ahead. Middlesborough equalised, but Erin Lloyd set up Lucy Collis for the winning goal as Farnham won 2-1. Goalkeeper Hattie Ford delivered an impressive performance, keeping out a flurry of late shots from Middlesbrough in a nail-biting finish.