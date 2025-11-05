Two Farnham Roller Hockey Club players have produced some impressive performances at the EUROCKEY FEM15 tournament.
Farnham’s Lois Bradshaw and Sophie French were selected to represent the Ely & Chesterton United roller hockey team at the FEM15 tournament in Spain.
The Ely & Chesterton under-15 squad scored six goals and won a match at the tournament, with Bradshaw earning the role of captain and netting four of the six goals – including a vital penalty.
In the team’s final match, Bradshaw scored the goal that established an early lead and later helped secure the win with a successful penalty conversion.
French, on loan from Letchworth for Farnham's Female Premier League squad, played a vital role by creating scoring opportunities, assisting team-mates, and solidifying the defence.
Farnham’s Female Premier League squad made their league debut without Bradshaw and French.
Coached by club chairman Adam Collis, the team’s first match was against reigning champions Middlesborough. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw, but Skye Mitchell's close-range goal in the second half put Farnham ahead. Middlesborough equalised, but Erin Lloyd set up Lucy Collis for the winning goal as Farnham won 2-1. Goalkeeper Hattie Ford delivered an impressive performance, keeping out a flurry of late shots from Middlesbrough in a nail-biting finish.
Farnham’s second match of the day saw them face a determined Ely & Chesterton side. Farnham trailed 4-0 at half-time and fell 5-0 behind after the break before Lelani Petzer scored a brilliant goal to make it 5-1. Ely & Chesterton responded with six further goals to run out 11-1 winners.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club will host a Senior A tournament at Farnham Leisure Centre from 12pm on Sunday, November 23. Farnham face matches against Herne Bay and Invicta.
Regular skating sessions and beginner roller hockey classes are held at Farnham Leisure Centre at 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Sundays, except on tournament days.
