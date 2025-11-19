Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-17s have played their second tournament of the South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (SECRHA) season.
The first match against RHC Invicta was tightly contested and it took a goal from Kyle in the fifth minute to settle the team. Some impressive attacking play and shots on target tested Invicta’s goalkeeper, but Invicta responded almost immediately with a deflected shot that found the top corner.
Farnham settled into the game and had some bright spells pushing forward in attack. Three further goals came before half-time. Max scored with six minutes remaining in the first half, Thomas then added an excellent individual goal and Lois converted a direct hit to secure a 4-1 lead at half-time.
Coach Callum asked the team to focus on possession rather than chasing more goals in the second half, and Farnham managed the game well to see out a 4-1 victory.
With back-to-back matches, Farnham then faced Herne Bay United. An early penalty allowed Herne Bay to take the lead in the third minute. Farnham had to fight back and regroup to stay in the game. The first half finished with Farnham trailing 1-0 in a close contest.
Courtney was sharp in goal throughout the second half for Farnham and kept the team in the game with a series of outstanding saves, including one remarkable stop with her head.
Ten minutes into the second half, a goal from Kyle levelled the score at 1-1, pulling Farnham back into the contest.
Farnham battled hard despite the fouls clocking up and conceding a blue card, which meant a two-minute suspension. The intensity continued until the last moment and both teams pressed until the final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw.
Both matches are available to watch on the Farnham Roller Hockey Club YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@farnhamrollerhockeyclub
By Sarah Lloyd
