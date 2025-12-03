Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-11 team beat Letchworth’s under-11s 4-2 in a friendly match.
The fixture was organised as a development opportunity for both teams, as they play in different leagues and don’t usually get the chance to play or train together.
Farnham hosted the game. Both teams included players as young as six and seven years old. After the match finished, they had a joint training session, which gave the players the chance to share different drills with another team.
Vito Uva, Letchworth's coach, who played for Farnham’s national division one team between 2017 and 2023, said: “The way Farnham's under-11s played was outstanding for this age group.
“While many other teams have individual players, Farnham play as a true team.”
Farnham Roller Hockey Club under-11s coach Gregory Ashley-Buck said: “A big thank you to Letchworth for making the journey.
“The kids from both teams were great and had a fantastic time.
“The game was very close and could have gone either way.
“All the kids got something from the day, and we would love to organise other friendly games with other teams from different regions.”
Farnham will be taking part in a new series of junior roller hockey tournaments organised by Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club.
The club are inviting new players to come along and take part in the tournament scheduled for Saturday, December 20. Skates and sticks will be provided, so those new to the sport can join in and give roller hockey a try. Visit www.skateclubs.org for more information.
Following that, Farnham will be hosting the next under-11 tournament for the South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association league at Farnham Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 21.
Anyone who wants more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
