As Farnham Roller Hockey Club chairman Adam Collis approaches his 60th birthday this year, his influence on roller hockey in the area has never been more evident.
He first laced up skates at 46, to keep up with his daughters, Lily and Lucy, and what began as a family pastime quickly grew into a full-on commitment.
Collis has spent more than 13 years at the heart of Farnham Roller Hockey Club, serving as the club’s current president, as well as a coach, referee, player, volunteer, sponsor, and tireless advocate. By day he works as a computer programmer; and in any spare time he’s training, running skating sessions, coaching the senior B and the Female Premier League teams, and stepping into goal when needed.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, he championed the sport in local primary schools, through the Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club (SHRSC), running beginner sessions and mini tournaments that introduced hundreds of children to roller hockey. Many went on to join the club, which has grown from a handful of players into eight thriving teams, and some even representing England over the years.
His vision has extended also to establishing the new Farnham Female Premier League team and has also launched satellite clubs across Surrey and Hampshire, laying the foundations for a new potential southern league and reaching more than 400 children each week through school-based sessions.
His commitment was recognised last year with the Sports Development Award from Farnham Sports Council. The club also received Sports Club of the Year.
For families interested in exploring the sport, the SHRSC and Farnham Roller Hockey Club run weekly sessions for players of all abilities, offering accessible entry points for children discovering the sport for the first time.
Anyone who wants more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.