Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-15s have confirmed their place at the roller hockey national league finals.
The team secured qualification to the national finals after two strong performances at their final home tournament.
The results reflected the sustained hard work of the players under the guidance of coach Isaac Waller and captain Alba.
The tournament began with a friendly match against Herne Bay, where eight-year-old Farnham goalkeeper Sophia stepped in to help the opposition. The match offered valuable preparation for the team and saw George Smith score his first goal as Farnham produced an impressive performance.
The final match against Herne Bay United would determine who would finish runners-up in the league and secure the final qualifying spot for the nationals.
Farnham started with confidence, keeping possession well. Marley opened the scoring seven minutes in, before Alba doubled Farnham’s advantage. Jonas added a third before Annabel made it 4-0 before half-time.
Herne Bay United scored early in the second half, but Marley responded immediately. Herne Bay United scored two more goals to make it 5-3, but Farnham tightened their defensive shape and regained control.
In the final minutes, Marley, Annabel and Jonas extended the lead to 8-3. Herne Bay United scored late on as Farnham closed out a composed 8-4 victory.
The victory secured second place for Farnham’s under-15s in the final league table, five points ahead of Herne Bay United.
Farnham under-15s coach Isaac Waller said: “I'm very proud of the team and how they’ve developed through the season. They were exceptional.”
Farnham’s under-15s join the club’s under-11s, under-13s and under-17s in qualifying for the national finals.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
