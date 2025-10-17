Aldershot Town assistant manager Hugo Langton has resigned from his role.
Langton’s resignation comes after manager Tommy Widdrington resigned earlier this week.
Widdrington has since been appointed manager of National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough.
An Aldershot Town statement said: “Aldershot Town Football Club can confirm that Hugo Langton has informed the club of his resignation as first-team assistant manager.
“Alan Dowson will be leading the team for the foreseeable future and will be assisted by James Henry.
“We will look to provide as much clarity as we can in due course, but ask that you get behind Dowse and the lads on Saturday.”
Dowson’s first game in charge will be the National League match at home to Tamworth on Saturday, October 18 (3pm kick-off).
