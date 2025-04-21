Aldershot Town crashed to a comprehensive 3-0 Easter Monday derby-day defeat at Woking in the National League.
First-half goals from Tariq Hinds (2) and Dan Moss deservedly gave the Cards the three points in front of a crowd of 4,701 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Shots got off to the worst possible start and fell behind in the third minute when Jamie Andrews’ clipped ball into the box found Hinds, who took a touch before drilling his left-foot finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
The visitors created their first opportunity of the afternoon on six minutes when a quick free kick was played to Ryan Jones, and Jones’ left-foot shot from just outside the box was deflected behind for a corner.
Woking had an excellent chance to double their advantage in the tenth minute. Dale Gorman’s free kick found Moss at the back post, and Moss played the ball across the box to Walker, whose first shot was well blocked by Aaron Jones before Walker fired the rebound over the bar.
The Shots were next to threaten from a free kick when Luca Woodhouse’s delivery was flicked on by Kwame Thomas to Hady Ghandour, who hooked his effort over the bar.
The Cards doubled their advantage on 13 minutes when Walker’s shot was well blocked by Ryan Jones and the rebound dropped to Moss, who fired his left-foot effort into the back of the net.
Woking went 3-0 up five minutes later when Adam Chicksen’s excellent ball into the box picked out Hinds at the back post, who fired his first-time finish into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.
The hosts continued to be on the front foot and created another good chance on 31 minutes when Andrews’ cross was headed just wide by Walker.
The Cards almost went 4-0 up a minute later when Sam Ashford pounced on Ryan Jones’ loose pass and drove forward to the edge of the box before hitting a low left-foot shot which was well held by Dewhurst.
Woking boss Neal Ardley was forced into a change in the 39th minute when Jermaine Anderson came on for the injured Gorman.
Ardley had to make another enforced change four minutes later when Frank Vincent replaced the injured Chicksen.
The hosts created an excellent chance on 44 minutes when Hinds’ superb ball into the box from the right picked out Walker, whose flicked header went wide of the far post.
The Cards went close again in first-half stoppage time when Ashford got in behind the Aldershot defence and found Aiden O’Brien, whose shot was well saved by Dewhurst before the rebound hit O’Brien and went out for a goal kick.
The Shots created the first chance of the second half in the 51st minute when Ryan Jones cut in from the right and hit a left-foot shot which deflected off Tunji Akinola and went out for a corner.
The visitors went close again a minute later when a Tyler Frost backheel played in Ghandour, who fired his left-foot shot well over the bar.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington made his first change of the afternoon on 55 minutes, with Jack Barham replacing Ghandour.
The visitors continued to look for a way back into the game and created an opening in the 59th minute when Frost laid the ball off for Dejan Tetek just outside the box, who skied his first-time shot over the bar.
Widdrington made his second change of the afternoon on 63 minutes, with James Henry replacing Shots skipper Aaron Jones.
Cards boss Ardley then made his third change of the afternoon four minutes later, with Dion Kelly-Evans replacing the hard-working O’Brien.
Ryan Jones left the field on a stretcher in the 72nd minute after being on the end of a meaty challenge from Moss, and was replaced by Kai Corbett.
Ardley immediately withdrew Moss, who was already on a yellow card, and replaced him with the returning Matt Ward.
The Shots created a good chance on 78 minutes when Henry’s low free kick found Corbett, whose flick goalwards was parried behind for a corner by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Widdrington made his fourth change of the afternoon two minutes later, with Manny Maja replacing Keane Anderson, before bringing on Maxwell Mullins for Frost in the 84th minute.
Ardley made his fifth and final change of the afternoon on 87 minutes, with Joshua Osude replacing Ashford.
Woking nearly scored a fourth goal in stoppage time when Vincent’s left-foot shot was well parried away by Dewhurst.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to Barnet in the National League on Saturday, April 26 (3pm kick-off).