Aldershot Town fell to a 4-0 National League defeat at the Hive Stadium on Saturday against a Barnet side that secured promotion to League Two.
The Bees piled pressure on the visitors from the off, with an Anthony Hartigan free kick deflected inches wide of Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst's right-hand post.
The resulting corner saw a point-blank header from Danny Collinge blocked, though in contesting for the second ball, Dan Ellison was adjudged to have fouled his marker, resulting in a penalty to Barnet.
Mark Shelton stepped up to take the spot kick, confidently placing it into the bottom right-hand corner.
The Bees almost doubled their lead shortly afterwards, with Shelton marauding down the left-hand side of the penalty area before fizzing a testing low ball into the danger-zone. Ellison was equal to it, clearing to safety.
The Shots, while up against it, were not without chances of their own in the opening portion of the match.
With the ball bouncing up kindly, Josh Barrett struck a venomous half-volley on the edge of the area, forcing a decent save from Bees keeper Owen Evans. The resulting corner saw Theo Widdrington jump highest for a close-range header which trickled just wide.
Barnet striker Callum Stead carried the ball towards the 18-yard box before unleashing a powerful low strike which hit the post.
The league leaders were awarded their second penalty of the afternoon on the 20-minute mark when Will Armitage pulled the shirt of his marker at a corner, resulting in a booking for the defender.
Shelton stepped up from the spot again and confidently scored to make it 2-0 to the hosts.
Lee Ndlovu produced a couple of chances towards the half-hour mark, however a fine save from Dewhurst, followed by an assured standing tackle from Ellison, denied the forward on both occasions.
Aldershot’s best move of the half came shortly before the half-time whistle. Dejan Tetek's interception allowed the Serb to begin a counter attack. With Barnet's back-line retreating quickly, a lofted through ball to Barrett was distributed quickly to Jack Barham, whose left-footed strike was saved by Evans at the near post.
The second half took a while to get going. However, the Bees would take advantage of their first opening of the half. Rhys Browne found Shelton in a central position 25 yards from goal, who let fly with a right-footed effort. The shot was blocked, but Dewhurst had committed, leaving the onrushing Callum Stead to tap the ball home for Barnet’s third.
With the home supporters now confident of their status as champions, Barnet continued to attack. Ndlovu found the ball bouncing at his feet from the corner of the penalty area, and his sliced shot became a tempting cross into the six-yard box for Stead to head home his second of the afternoon, despite Dewhurst's best efforts.
With only pride left to play for, the Shots successfully managed to quell the onslaught and the rest of the game was contested largely in the middle of the park.
Aldershot’s Aaron Jones was booked on 76 minutes after an unfortunate turn into the path of Stead, which eventually led to the Barnet forward being bandaged and substituted.
For the final ten minutes Barnet’s supporters waited patiently to enter the pitch as the fixture ebbed to its conclusion.