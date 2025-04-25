Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington was pleased with his side’s second-half performance after they came from behind to draw at home to Sutton United.
The Shots trailed 1-0 at half-time, but Josh Barrett’s second-half equaliser earned a share of the spoils.
“We weren't good in the first half, which is something we had to deal with at half-time,” said Widdrington.
“The staff and I sat for five minutes and had a good chat.
“We weren't ranting and raving by the time we went in.
“The lads were chatting and there were a couple of things we tweaked.
“I don't think the surface helped us, so we had to play a slightly different way to how we want to play.
“The reaction of the 11 who started the game to go out in the second half, right from the off, and get on the front foot and stay on the front foot for near enough the whole 45 minutes was really pleasing.
“As the manager I want them to listen me and react if it isn't going well. If it's going well I want them to keep their foot on the gas.
“Sutton just about had bragging rights in the first half without making my goalkeeper work too hard, and we certainly had the bragging rights in the second half and we probably should have edged it.
“In the second half we played a lot more football, created a lot more chances and scored a fantastic goal.
“James Henry will quite rightly get praise for the final pass to Josh, who then takes a touch and slots it in brilliantly.
“The ball came right through the team for the goal. That's something we work on.
“You've got to adjust to the conditions and I thought we did in the second half.”