Aldershot Town won 4-1 at Eastleigh in the National League.
The Shots nearly took the lead in the tenth minute when James Henry’s quick free kick put Charlie Warren through on goal, but his effort went just wide of the post.
Aldershot went close again on 16 minutes when Olly Scott’s low cross found Warren, whose effort went just over the bar.
The Shots took the lead in the 49th minute when Josh Barrett’s cross found Will Nightingale, who headed home.
Eastleigh equalised on 61 minutes when Aaron Blair rounded Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke and tucked the ball into the empty net.
Aldershot regained the lead in the 68th minute when Cameron Hargreaves found a pocket of space outside the box and fired home.
The Shots made it 3-1 six minutes later when Barrett headed the ball across the six-yard box to Warren, who tucked the ball home. Ryan Hill’s 78th-minute penalty completed the scoring.
