Aldershot Town manager John Coleman apologised to his side’s supporters after they lost 5-1 at home to Solihull Moors in the National League.
The Shots trailed 4-0 at half-time as they suffered a nightmare first half on their way to a comprehensive defeat in front of a crowd of 2,307 at the EBB Stadium.
“It wasn't good enough,” said Coleman.
“I have to apologise to the supporters – we didn't play anywhere near like we can play.
“We were hesitant. We didn't start the game well, and to go behind after six minutes is poor from us.
“We had been good in training, so it's not like we saw this coming.
“We didn't press like we should have done and we got cut open.
“We created a couple of chances up to Solihull scoring the second goal.
“The second goal is a fluke. You can't legislate for that, but it happens.
“After that we didn't stand firm. We buckled, and that's the harsh reality of it.
“Solihull were very good in the first half and you've got to sometimes stand back and say well done to the opposition, but we conceded goals that we shouldn't have conceded in my opinion.
“We've been defending well as of late, but that was unacceptable.
“We defend as a team and we attack as a team, but we were toothless in the first half.
“We missed one or two chances we could have done better with, but we didn’t make Solihull’s keeper work at all.
“Then it was a case of trying to get our pride back in the second half – a bit of damage limitation.
“We were better in the second half.
“We conceded a goal against the run of play but we didn't throw the towel in – we kept on going.
“We got a goal back despite being down to ten men and kept Solihull at arm’s length for much of the second half, but the damage was done in the first half.
“That's something I've got to review this week – we've got to look at it and we've got to put things in place to stop that happening.
“It was two becoming three that was the killer for us, and that's something we've got to guard against.
“I thought we looked really sharp going into the game, so it was a surprise to me the way we performed in the first half.”
