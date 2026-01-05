Aldershot Town manager John Coleman was delighted by his side’s performance in their 4-1 win at home to Wealdstone in the National League.
“It was a fantastic game of football for a neutral in the first half – it was end-to-end basketball,” said Coleman.
“Wealdstone were excellent in the first half – they had us on the ropes for big periods – but having said that I still think we should have scored more than three in the first half.
“Wealdstone maybe could have had a couple but we missed some big chances in the first half.
“We always felt as though we were going to be a threat, but we had to tighten up.
“The most pleasing aspect of the night for me – although I’m delighted with the 4-1 win and everyone is delighted with the three points – was how we adapted in the second half and how we nullified Wealdstone, because they were a real threat.
“It is testament to our lads. We organised ourselves better so Wealdstone couldn't play through us and we got higher up the pitch.
“We competed for everything and we limited Wealdstone to one long-range shot in the second half that the keeper gathered quite easily.
“We looked a threat continually going forward – we looked the more dangerous side in the second half.
“What was pleasing for me was the way the players adapted and took on board what we were trying to tell them.
“A lot of hard work went into this game. We've watched a lot of Wealdstone and we know what their threats. They're a very lively team but we knew there were areas where we could expose them – and we did.”
Coleman was also pleased with the impact substitutes Cameron Hargreaves and Ryan Jones had in the second half of Aldershot’s win.
“I thought Cameron was the best player on the pitch in the second half – he was everywhere,” said Coleman.
“Ryan also came on and those two lads have shown an unbelievable attitude.
“Both of them have been regular starters and they've dropped down to the bench and never moaned once.
“They've got on with it and given everything they've got. We need to rely on people like that.
“There were some big performances out there but you do need a squad – you can't go with just 11 players.
“It's disheartening when you're not playing – but you've got to keep working.”
