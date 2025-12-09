Aldershot Town manager John Coleman praised his side’s character after they scored two late goals to beat Altrincham 2-1 in the National League.
The Shots created plenty of chances before falling behind to Oliver Crankshaw’s 62nd-minute goal, but turned the game around thanks to late goals from Hady Ghandour and Tyler Frost.
“If we had won by three goals it wouldn't have flattered us,” said Coleman.
“Altrincham got themselves into a winning position and we had to wrestle that away from them.
“It took a lot of courage and effort – the players stood up and were counted.
“We had to go gung-ho at the end and push men forward. Luckily, we delivered.”
The Shots missed a string of chances throughout the match, and Coleman urged his side to be more clinical.
“We've got to start being more ruthless in front of goal,” said Coleman.
“We've squandered chances – we should never have been in that position where we were behind.
“Having said that, if we had won 2-0 I would have been delighted with a clean sheet, but winning like that at the end is extra special.
“When you score two goals in the last few minutes the fans go home absolutely delighted. It makes it extra special.
“I'm delighted for Hady because he ran himself into the ground, but Tyler Frost's goal is one of the best goals I've seen live for a long time – he couldn't have hit it any better.
“We've got to capitalise on that going forward – that feeling of euphoria – and we've got to try to take it on and start taking our chances.”
Altrincham struggled to create chances throughout the match, and Coleman was pleased with his side’s defensive display.
“I thought we defended magnificently – we limited Altrincham to hardly anything,” said Coleman.
“When we went 2-1 up Altrincham didn’t create a chance – to stop them having a shot shows how well we defended.
“When you've got that desire you've got a great chance of winning games.”
Despite being pleased with his side’s display, Coleman urged his players to have more belief in themselves as they look to move up the National League table and out of the relegation zone.
“We looked nervous in the first half if I'm honest,” said Coleman.
“We've got to try to play above that – we've got to believe in ourselves.
“I've said to the lads that if they don't believe in themselves and believe in each other no one will.
“It's down to us now – it's not down to anybody else.
“We've got to step up to the plate. We've got players who are good enough – I know they're good enough. Now we've got to start delivering.
“You have to keep the feeling of winning in the front of your mind and you have to give it everything you've got.
“I'm pleased with the players – we do give everything we've got. Since I've been here they don't leave anything out there.
“I'm proud of them – I've been proud of the way they've played.
“I've also been proud of the way the fans have stuck with us – they've travelled in their numbers all over the place to come and see us.
“At home the fans could be forgiven for turning on us, but they haven't, and I'm delighted they got their reward.”
