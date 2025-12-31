Aldershot Town ended 2025 in fine style with a comprehensive 4-1 win at home to Wealdstone in the National League.
It was an excellent final game of the year for the Shots, with the hosts running out convincing winners in front of a crowd of 2,130 at the EBB Stadium.
James Henry opened the scoring in the first minute, before Josh Barrett double Aldershot’s lead just ten minutes later.
Wealdstone halved the deficit midway through a thrilling first half, before Charlie Warren got his first for the Shots late in the first 45 to restore Aldershot’s two-goal advantage.
Captain Ryan Hill rounded off the evening’s goalscoring with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half to round off an extremely positive evening for the Shots.
Shots boss John Coleman named an unchanged side from the Boxing Day draw at Sutton, with the hosts looking to kick on from a positive recent run of form.
Aldershot were quick out of the traps on a chilly evening at the EBB Stadium, with a slick move down the left-hand side seeing the ball fall to an arriving Henry in the Wealdstone penalty area to slot home first time and give Shots the lead less than a minute in.
It wasn’t long before Aldershot doubled their lead, with Barrett creating a moment of magic with an audacious 20-yard lob to find himself on the scoresheet ten minutes later.
Barrett was almost able to bag himself a quick-fire double, but his drilled effort just inside the Wealdstone penalty area was well held by visiting keeper Dante Baptiste, with Aldershot hoping to extend their lead further.
However, Wealdstone did manage to pull a goal back midway through the first half, as a Conor McAvoy header from Sak Hassan’s wide free kick in the 20th minute gave the visitors a lifeline to make it 2-1 and get Wealdstone back into the game.
But Aldershot restored their two-goal lead before half-time, with Warren slotting home his first goal for the club after arriving on loan from Bolton Wanderers with another neat Shots move resulting in a well-taken finish in the 45th minute.
A clever first-time pass from Theo Widdrington released Barrett down the right of the Wealdstone penalty area, and Barrett squared the ball across for Warren to poke home from close range and give the Shots a commanding 3-1 lead going into the half-time break.
Shots boss Coleman made his first substitution of the evening at half-time, with Cameron Hargreaves replacing goalscorer Henry.
The second half didn’t see as much goalmouth action as the first half, but the Shots looked in control after the break and ensured any initial pressure in response from Wealdstone was nullified.
Coleman made his second change of the evening on the hour mark, with Ryan Jones replacing Dejan Tetek.
The Shots were then able to then extend their lead from the penalty spot on 70 minutes, with captain Hill slotting home from 12 yards to give the hosts their fourth goal of the evening.
Coleman made his third substitution of the night in the 86th minute, with Hady Ghandour replacing Barrett, before Will Armitage replaced Matt Penney on 90 minutes.
Wealdstone applied some late pressure on Aldershot’s goal, but the Shots saw out the threat to pick up an emphatic win.
