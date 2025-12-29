Aldershot Town earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Sutton United in the National League.
The Shots started brightly and Josh Barrett fired his effort from the edge of the box straight at Sutton keeper Jack Sims in the 15th minute.
Barrett had another attempt a minute later that flashed across the face of goal.
Barrett forced Sims into a diving stop on 28 minutes, and Barrett went close again a minute later when his looping effort was tipped away by Sims.
The hosts nearly took the lead when Lewis Simper’s effort hit the crossbar, and Sutton went close again just before the break when Davide Rodari’s header was cleared off the line by Christy Grogan.
Sutton pressed after the break and Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke made a smart save to keep out Eduino Vaz’s low effort.
The Shots nearly won the game when Ryan Jones’ inswinging corner was tipped over the bar by Sims.
