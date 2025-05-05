Aldershot Town ended their National League campaign in style with an impressive 2-1 win at home to Yeovil Town.
Goals from Jack Barham and Tyler Frost were enough to give the Shots the three points in front of a crowd of 3,089 at the EBB Stadium ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wembley Stadium for the FA Trophy final.
The hosts started the game on the front foot and nearly fashioned a good chance in the fifth minute, but Josh Barrett’s dink into the box was just over the head of Barham.
The Shots then produced a free-flowing move two minutes later. Barrett’s flick found James Henry, who played a neat through ball to Frost on the left wing. Frost looked to pick out Barham in the middle of the box, but his cutback was cut out by the recovering Jacob Wannell.
The Glovers created their first chance of the afternoon in the 17th minute when Lewis Twamley played a one-two with Sonny-Lo Everton before curling his right-foot shot just wide of the far left-hand post.
The visitors should have taken the lead a minute later when Harry Kite’s excellent through ball picked out Ciaran McGuckin, who put his first-time finish wide of the far post when he only had Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst to beat.
McGuckin had another good chance on 19 minutes when he got on the end of a ball over the top and knocked the ball past the advancing Dewhurst, but McGuckin was forced wide and could only fire his effort into the side netting from a tight angle.
The Shots nearly took the lead in bizarre circumstances in the 22nd minute when Barham caught Wannell in possession and the ball flew towards the net, but Glovers keeper Aidan Stone managed to claw the ball away for a corner just before it crossed the line.
The resulting corner picked out Luca Woodhouse, who put his header wide of the right-hand post.
The Shots were forced into an early change on 37 minutes when Cameron Hargreaves limped off and was replaced by Dejan Tetek.
The hosts took the lead two minutes later when Barham got on the end of Dan Ellison’s ball down the left-hand channel and spun his marker before racing through on goal and firing his shot into the far right-hand corner of the net. Stone got two strong hands to Barham’s effort, but the shot had too much power for the Yeovil keeper.
The Shots nearly doubled their advantage when a quick short corner was played to Frost, who picked out Henry in a promising position in the box, but Henry was unable to make a clean contact with the ball when well placed.
The Glovers had a good chance to get back on level terms in first-half stoppage time when Charlie Cooper’s cross found Dominic Bernard in the box, but Bernard put his free header over the bar.
The hosts were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and doubled their advantage in the 49th minute. Tetek drove forward from midfield, and although his intended pass was cut out the ball broke kindly for Frost, who drilled his first-time finish past Stone and into the back of the net.
The Shots could have scored a third on 55 minutes when they won a free kick just outside the box, but Barrett curled his effort just over the bar.
The Glovers got themselves back in the game five minutes later when Frankie Terry’s good ball in from the left was flicked in by Bernard from close range.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington made his second change of the afternoon in the 66th minute, with Kwame Thomas replacing Henry.
Widdrington made another change three minutes later, with Maxwell Mullins replacing Barham.
Barrett then nearly scored a spectacular goal for the Shots on 71 minutes when his cheeky chip drifted just wide of the far left-hand post.
Yeovil nearly got themselves back on level terms in the 77th minute when Finn Cousin-Dawson drove forward and fired his shot from the just outside the box just over the bar.
Widdrington made his fourth change of the afternoon a minute later, with Kai Corbett replacing Barrett.
The Shots made their final change on 86 minutes, when Ollie Bray replaced the booked Theo Widdrington.
The hosts nearly went 3-1 up in stoppage time when Frost drove forward, but his shot from the edge of the box went wide of the left-hand post.
The Glovers then almost equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Brett McGavin’s free kick was superbly parried away by Dewhurst.
The Shots saw out the last few seconds to sign off their league campaign with a welcome three points and finish in 16th place in the National League.
Next up for the Shots is the club’s first-ever trip to Wembley Stadium to face National League North outfit Spennymoor Town in the FA Trophy final on Sunday, May 11 (4.15pm kick-off).