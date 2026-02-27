Aldershot Town won 2-1 at Braintree Town in the National League.
Second-half goals from Sean Patton and James Henry gave the Shots all three points and extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
Shots boss John Coleman made two changes to the side which beat Scunthorpe, with Luke Jenkins and Olly Scott coming in for Matt Penney and Brody Peart. The Shots were boosted by the return of Kwame Thomas and Charlie Warren, who both made the bench.
It was Jenkins who almost opened the scoring, as his angled cross from the right-hand touchline was tipped over the bar by backtracking Braintree keeper Mason Terry.
Ryan Hill provided an attacking threat for the Shots, although his first effort of the night sailed narrowly wide. A ball to Patton was then held up on the edge of the box, before Patton laid the ball back to Hill 25 yards from goal, with Hill’s first-time effort going just wide.
Scott was next to try his luck for the Shots on the half-hour mark. Receiving the ball in midfield, Scott took two touches before unleashing an effort from 35 yards out which was heading for the top right-hand corner until Terry produced a tremendous save to keep it out.
While under the cosh for most of the first half, Braintree created a big chance of their own when Taylan Harris’ downward header forced an excellent save from Shots keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke to keep the game goalless.
The second half began with the Shots on the front foot, and they were eventually rewarded for their relentless pressure. A deep cross found Henry towards the right of the box, before the midfielder created a yard for himself and struck an effort with his left foot which took a deflection off Patton on its way past Terry.
Patton had the ball in the back of the net for a second time five minutes later. A diagonal ball from Cameron Hargreaves saw Patton break away and finish smartly across Terry, but the goal was disallowed by the assistant referee for offside.
Braintree responded and got themselves back on level terms on the hour mark. Sahid Kamara received the ball near the halfway line before turning and quickly releasing a pinpoint through ball to Harris, who timed his run superbly and got the better of Boyce-Clarke with a smart finish into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.
Coleman freshened up his forward line, bringing on Thomas and Warren from the bench as the Shots looked for a late winner.
Warren would play a key role in Aldershot’s winning goal. Warren received the ball and took two touches before firing a left-foot effort goalwards from 25 yards out which Terry could only palm into the direction of Henry, who poked the ball home from close range to make it 2-1.
Braintree produced a late spell of attacking pressure as they pushed for an equaliser, but two outstanding saves from Boyce-Clarke meant the Shots held on and claimed all three points.
Aldershot Town: Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Luke Jenkins (Charlie Warren 62), Will Nightingale, Sam Inwood, Olly Scott (Matt Penney 46), Cameron Hargreaves, Jed Meerholz, James Henry, Ryan Hill (c), Sean Patton (Kwame Thomas 62), Hady Ghandour.
Substitutes not used: Pat Nash, Christy Grogan, Keane Anderson, Brody Peart.
