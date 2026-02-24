Aldershot Town manager John Coleman saw room for improvement after his side won 3-1 at home to Scunthorpe United in the National League.
The Shots led 3-0 at half-time after an end-to-end first half thanks to goals from Sean Patton (2) and Brody Peart, but Coleman felt his side should have had more control of the game.
“I didn't enjoy a minute of the game to be honest,” said Coleman.
“For big periods we didn't have control of the game, even though we were 3-0 up.
“Scunthorpe could have scored three or four in the first half themselves.
“Ironically we lost the second half 1-0 but I thought we were better in the second half.
“I thought we controlled the game better, passed the ball better and got up the pitch better.
“There are different ways to win a game and we showed that side of ourselves.
“We know we've got to get better if we want to try to carry on going up the table.
“We've got to improve. We're slowly improving but we've got to get better.
“The players got a rollicking at half-time. It's very rare you get that when you're winning 3-0, but it needed to be said.
“We were too open and too loose. We had to tighten things up.
“Thankfully we did in the second half. It was disappointing to concede early in the second half but after that we showed a lot of composure.
“In the seven minutes of injury time we had the ball for six-and-a-half minutes. That shows how to close a game out. We were very good at that.”
Coleman was pleased to see Patton score another two goals to continue his good start at the EBB Stadium on loan from League One outfit Reading.
“I love strikers scoring,” said Coleman.
“Sean’s always on the hunt for a goal. He'll be sick he hasn't come off with the match ball – he missed a good chance in the second half.
“We've got to keep our heads down. Players like Sean thrive on goals.
“We were missing Charlie Warren and Olly Scott who have been good for us of late, but players came in and did a job. That's all you can ask for.
“Three points is all that matters. It doesn't matter how you win the game, but we've got to learn how to win more comfortably when we're 3-0 up.
“To be fair we did in the second half – we were good in the second half. Coniah Boyce-Clarke made a couple of really good saves, but we were good in the second half.
“We've been trying to get into the players' heads that they're more dangerous if they keep the ball as the opposition get desperate and foul you. Scunthorpe fouled us three or four times in injury time.
“We're not going to enjoy anything – we've still got to improve. We know we've got to improve if we want to keep climbing up the table.
“The only way you keep forward momentum is by getting better, and we are getting better.
“Anyone who thinks we're out the mire, I've been in this game too long to know that the minute you take your eye off the ball you can fall flat in your face. We're determined not to do that.”
